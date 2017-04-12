Zoe Saldana Was Bullied at School for Speaking English

Zoe Saldana was bullied as a child for speaking English.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star moved to the Dominican Republic when she was nine following the death of her father, Aridio, and she was bullied because she used English words rather than talk in Spanish.

Zoe - whose mother Asalia Nazario is Puerto Rican - told Balance magazine: "It was a very traumatising time for me because I didn't know how to stand up for myself. I was never equipped, trained or taught to defend myself. My mother never raised me believing that I was different, so the moment me and my sisters started getting attacked, shock was the first reaction.

"Bullies can reach a depth within you that may cause irreparable damage. There were years that I felt ashamed of myself, thinking, 'I should have known better, I should have always stood up for myself.' "