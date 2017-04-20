John Boyega Took Dates to McDonald's

Asked if he's currently single, he told the ES Magazine: "I'm good. I've had various people try to find out [my status] but you'll have to run really fast to try and catch out a Peckham boy when it comes to what he's up to."

John also insisted he's not been defined by the area where he was raised, pointing to numerous success stories of people from the London district.

He explained: "I had an experience of quality art within Peckham. There are diverse spirits in that area who have different talents. I know a pilot from Peckham, I know a guy who deals in luxury cars and started his business in Peckham. Just because you're in the area doesn't mean you have to carry all the circumstances that come with it."

Meanwhile, John recently blasted Samuel L. Jackson for creating "conflict" between black British and African American actors.

The 25-year-old star criticized the Hollywood legend for saying black men from the UK should not play roles about the racial struggles faced by African Americans.

John tweeted: "Black brits vs African American. A stupid ass conflict we don't have time for. (sic)"