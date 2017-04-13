Mel B 'Stops Stephen Belafonte From Accessing Bank Accounts'

Mel B has reportedly stopped Stephen Belafonte from accessing their bank accounts.

The former Spice Girl has cut off Stephen's cash flow after she filed for divorce last month - and the decision has apparently left Stephen in a precarious financial situation, with an insider claiming it has hit him "hard".

The source explained: "Mel has finally pulled the rug out from underneath him and that seems to have left him a bit lost."

Stephen, 41, is reported to have reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras and told her of his desperate financial situation.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "He's even been back in touch with Nicole moaning about it - insisting it has left him struggling to get by.