Mel B to Offer Stephen Belafonte £5m and Private Island in Divorce Settlement?

Mel B is reportedly willing to offer her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte £5 million and a private island as part of their divorce settlement - but only if he agrees to a gagging order.

The former couple have been locked in a bitter legal battle since the ex-Spice Girl filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage last month, but it looks like the end could be in sight for the pair as the singer is believed to be on the "verge" of offering him the lump sum and giving him the stunning island - situated in Virginia - she bought him for £1 million for his birthday in 2014, but he has to sign a document confirming he won't speak of their divorce in public first.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Mel wants it done and dusted as quickly as possible to prevent any more harm being done to her kids. She'll give him £5 million plus that bloody white elephant of an island, which was a total waste of money.

"He wants double that, but he'll take what's being offered because if he gets into a fight with her then her pockets are much deeper than his."