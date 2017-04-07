Shia LeBeouf Thrown Out of Bowling Alley Over Meltdown

The 'American Honey' star was reportedly ushered out of the complex by security before he returned a while later after he realized he still had his bowling shoes on.

He then reportedly picked up his trainers and made a run for it.

The incident comes just a month after assault and harassment charges against the actor were dropped following an alleged scuffle with a man at his 'He Will Not Divide Us' livestream anti-Donald Trump protest in New York in January.

It's thought the charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence to prove that a crime occurred when Shia faced off with another protester.

Police previously claimed that Shia had ripped the scarf off a 25-year-old man who interfered with the ongoing demonstration at the Museum of Moving Image, scratched his face and pushed him to the ground.

He was due to appear in court over the incident on April 7 but that has now been called off.

Shia's erratic behavior has been the talking topic since 2009 when he was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing shortly after his 21st birthday.