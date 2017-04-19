Rose Byrne Recalls 'Surreal' Scene With Oprah Winfrey

Rose Byrne found telling Oprah Winfrey to "shut the f**k up" in 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' to be "surreal".

The 37-year-old actress stars alongside the American icon in the new HBO TV movie, and Rose admitted that one particular scene with Oprah sticks out in her mind.

She shared: "It was intense! It was a long day, but we wanted to do a good job and we were g-ed up to do it.

"It was one of those strange surreal moments in your life but that's acting you know? I think I said that to Glenn Close a few times as well so I'm clearly cornering a market, telling legendary woman to eff off."