Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Died in San Diego Shooting

He insists he only has "wonderful memories" of Monique and said her "beautiful spirit" will live on.

In a tear-jerking tribute to Monique posted alongside a throwback photo of the pair when they were younger, he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (02.05.17): "My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can't express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen... Rest in Paradise. (sic)"

According to reports, the gunman, who was shot by cops, was "despondent" about his love life when he aimed the gun at the civilians.