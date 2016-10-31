Mark Salling Facing Rape Investigation - Report

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, she and Salling were getting intimate, but she had a change of heart and urged him to stop, saying, "I can't do this."

He reportedly ignored her and they had sex against her wishes.

Police have been investigating the matter, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney is now reviewing the case to determine whether he should be charged with rape.

Salling's representative has yet to comment on the news, which emerges 10 months after the actor was arrested for possession of "thousands" of indecent images of children. Police raided his Sunland, California home after receiving a tip-off, and he was subsequently charged with two counts of child porn.

The 34-year-old, who played Noah 'Puck' Puckerman on hit TV series Glee, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case is due to go to trial at a later date, and if convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Salling is currently free on $150,000 bail, on the condition that he stays at least 100 yards away from anywhere children congregate, such as parks or schools. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device at all times, inform federal officials whenever he uses the Internet, hand his passport over to the court, and use no drugs of any kind.