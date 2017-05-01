Mariah Carey's Sweet Birthday Tribute for Twins

Meanwhile, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker's ex-husband Nick Cannon, whom she had the twins with, is rumoured to be on the cusp of rekindling his romance with the blonde beauty - but Nick has insisted the duo are simply "family" for the time being.

Responding to the speculation, Nick recently said: "You do realise we're family, right? I meet them everyday."

Despite this, Nick recently admitted he wouldn't rule out a reunion with Mariah, although he doesn't want to "mess up what they have right now".

He said: "That is always family - and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children.

"We talk every single day. We spend more time with the kids' school, karate class, gymnastics class, like, it's a full-time job. I wouldn't want to mess up what we have right now trying to do something else."

In fact, Nick revealed he prefers to "purposefully" stay out of Mariah's personal life, following her recent split from dancer Bryan Tanaka.

He said: "I don't know because I'm not in it. I'm purposefully like, 'Let's go do something with the kids. I don't care what you do in your personal life.' I don't know. I thought it was bizarre as somebody watching from afar. I thought the show was very produced.

"I didn't say that their relationship was just for show. I thought the show fabricated a lot of stuff because, as a producer, I was like, 'Oh, they positioned that. They put the cameras there.' I was watching it from that perspective. But I don't know what the relationship actually is."