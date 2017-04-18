Lily Allen Addresses Marriage Failure in New Track

"I am more than selfish, I am tired, I'm helpless. If I had the time of day, I might give all my days to you."

Lily split from Sam in 2015, after six years together, but she's also hinted at a reconciliation with her ex in the new track.

Lily said: "I know we're gonna pull through, but darling I need my time away from you."

The musician previously promised she would be open about the breakdown of her marriage on her new album.

She said: "Weirdly, this album is quite insular. Mainly it's to do with me and my relationship with my children, the breakdown of my marriage, substance abuse etc."

Lily also revealed her songs will be "a commentary in terms of the state of the world" and blamed Simon Cowell for musicians being less vocal about their political beliefs than they used to be.

She explained: "It's quite difficult to deliver a political message without sounding really preachy and earnest, and have a catchy pop melody at the same time. I have done it, twice, on this record, so look forward to it.

"Simon Cowell is a lot to blame - I really mean that, it's not a joke.

Before that style or that obsession with fame came to fruition, you needed to play an instrument to be able to write your own songs."