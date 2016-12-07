Lauren Graham Covers Good Housekeeping's January 2017 Issue

In the accompanying photo spread, the 49-year-old struck fashionable poses for photographer Brian Bowen Smith while decked out in dresses by Kate Spade and Milly, heels from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and jewelry from Henri Bendel, Effy and Shashi.

On playing two similarly unconventional single moms of teens in Gilmore Girls and Parenthood:

“There are things that I’m good at and there are things that are just not for me. I’m not gonna play a cop, I’m not gonna play a doctor…and that’s OK. I’d rather be in [roles] that are really verbal and smart and funny. As Diane Keaton said to me, ‘Funny doesn’t age.’”

On which character she relates to more – Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai Gilmore or Parenthood’s Sarah Braverman:

“I relate more to Lorelai Gilmore, probably. I mean, I speak quickly more in attitude and just in athleticism of what that work is and was for me, as an actor, that’s a place I feel really comfortable and exhilarated, so, in that way I guess I relate a little more to that world and that language.”

On her relationship with long-time love, former Parenthood co-star Peter Krause:

“We couldn’t stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family. Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

On her surprising hidden talent:

“I really like to entertain. None of my characters ever cook, so I would think it’s surprising that I actually really like to.”

On her inspiration to become an author:

“One day in my trailer in Parenthood I looked up and I had the afternoon, and it just kind of occurred as a way to be creative and but not have to be part of any other structure. It was kind of a revelation that I could just do something on my own and the fact that it has now given me other work is like icing. I just did it for fun.”