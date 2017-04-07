Kylie Jenner Is in Talks to Have Own Show

Kylie Jenner is reportedly set to have her own reality show.

The 19-year-old television personality is known for starring in the popular E! programme 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', but the entrepreneur is rumored to have her own series titled 'Life of Kylie', according to Gossip Cop, which has

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood is believed to be following in the footsteps of her older half siblings Rob Kardashian, who has his own program 'Rob & Chyna' with his on/off partner Blac Chyna, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West who made a variety of spin off shows including 'Kourtney and Kim Take New York'.

It has been reported the teen entrepreneur - who founded her own beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics last year - and her ever-growing make-up business will be the focus of the program, as well as her relationship with on/off rapper boyfriend Tyga.