Kylie Jenner Attends School Prom With Fan

Once inside the venue, Kylie and Albert shared an intimate dance in front of all of his class mates and Jordyn before she agreed to meet everyone else on the lower level.

Albert's friend Humberto wrote on Twitter: "Imagine rejecting a prom date & the guy that asked you takes Kylie. Shout out to Albert Choa for that comeback. (sic)"

The evening was captured by Albert's sister and she took to her Twitter account to share a series of short clips of them arm-in-arm and she wrote: "TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! (sic)"

Kylie's surprise appearance at the school prom came just days after it was reported she and her boyfriend Tyga, 27, had decided to take a break from their relationship.

A source said previously: "They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."

The pair have split up and got back together a number of times in the past, most recently in July last year, when a source claimed they were happier than ever.