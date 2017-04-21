Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Caught Having Sex by Police on Their First Date

Speaking during an appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show 'Harry', the 'Guardian's of the Galaxy Vol 2' actor said: "We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in.

"We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like what? It was bizarre and weird. We were told to go get a hotel room which we did. That was our first date. It was a lot of fun I can't believe it was a long time ago."

Meanwhile, Goldie - who also has 38-year-old daughter Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, 40, with her former husband Bill Hudson - previously gushed about her long-term partner, whom she doesn't believe will ever act badly in a movie.

Whilst speaking about Kurt's role in the recently released sequel to the 2014 movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Goldie said: "I'm always proud of him, and I'm proud of him with this [film], but I haven't seen the movie yet. He's never bad."