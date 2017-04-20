Kris Jenner: Caitlyn Jenner's Book Is 'All Made Up'

The book reportedly claims Kris "knew" about Caitlyn's struggle with her identity before their relationship became physical, but Kris claims she was told she wouldn't understand when she asked about the subject.

Kris added: "I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand.' And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'"

And Kris also slammed Caitlyn, 67, for not "giving a s**t", and said she was "angry and disappointed" with the 'I Am Cait' star.

She said: "I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s--t. So, I'm done. I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."

Meanwhile, a recently released excerpt from Caitlyn's memoir claims that the star - who was married to Kris for 24 years before their divorce in 2015 - wasn't "comfortable" having sex with her spouse.

Caitlyn wrote: "We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months). Since - let's not kid ourselves - everyone wants to know, Kris and I have good and frequent sex at the beginning ... [It was] imbued with love ... My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I'm just not entirely comfortable with it."