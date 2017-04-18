Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Kourtney on the Toilet

Meanwhile, Kourtney - whose birthday is today (04.18.17) - recently admitted she wants Scott Disick to be "consistent" before she agrees to give their romance another try.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Scott - called time on their on/off romance in 2015.

And Kourtney has claimed she isn't prepared to rekindle her romance with Scott until she is convinced he's completely given up his partying lifestyle.

She shared "I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you. You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent."

Scott, on the other hand, has admitted he is still in love with Kourtney and is desperate to be with her once again.

He said: "I feel like I will never be over her. She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever."

However, Scott did acknowledge that his party-loving ways were the reason for their break-up.

He confessed: "I definitely realise that a lot of things truly are my fault and I'm happy taking ownership for all that."