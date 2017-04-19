Kim Kardashian West Loses Weight Due to Illness

She explained: "I love curves, but I don't love my butt and my hips being so big. I totally have insecurities.

"My butt was huge [after giving birth]. I would walk backwards so he couldn't see. And I would be so insecure about changing in a fitting like, 'Babe, you can't look at me!'"

But Kim revealed that her rapper husband, with whom she also has three-year-old daughter North, helped to motivate her as she was trying to shed some of her pregnancy weight.

The brunette beauty said Kanye was a constant source of encouragement and revealed his attitude never made her feel insecure about her excess weight.

She shared: "I'd know when I was starting to look better because my husband would be like, 'Babe, you look so good!' he would never make me feel insecure. But I would always know when he was seeing a difference."

Kim also claimed she is keen to project a positive body image for the sake of her daughter.

She previously explained: "As North gets older, she'll start to be more aware of herself and her body.

"Her attitude toward her body is directly related to my own, so it's my responsibility to make sure she understands that positive body image comes from having a healthy self-esteem."