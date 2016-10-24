Khloe Kardashian Divorce Back On, Should Be Final By Christmas

The former couple has reached a property settlement and both signed legal documents that were filed on Friday, according to TMZ.

Khloe first filed for divorce in December, 2013, but never signed the paperwork, amid reports the couple was still attempting to save the marriage.

She rushed to be by his bedside last year after Lamar almost died. Her devotion to her estranged husband partly cost her a relationship to another sportsman, James Harden.

Kardashian and Lamar must now wait for the judge to sign off on the divorce. Sources tell the news outlet that will happen in December 2016, so Khloe will be officially single again by the end of the year.

Since splitting from Lamar, Khloe has also been linked to rapper French Montana and she is currently dating another U.S. basketball star, Tristan Thompson.

The divorce update comes days after Khloe launched her new Good American denim collection for women of all shapes and sizes with British businesswoman Emma Grede.

The reality TV star is confident her new project has what it takes to last, stating, "We want longevity. This is something you have to nurture, and you have to crawl before you walk. There’s no rush for any of this because we want to be here for years to come."