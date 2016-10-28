Kevin Jonas Welcomes Baby Number Two!

"AHH! I'm an uncle again!" he wrote. "Congrats to my brother and sister in law on the birth of their new beautiful baby girl. @kevinjonas @daniellejonas".

The singer/actor, who is currently shooting the new Jumanji movie, also shared a video of himself on Snapchat and Instagram, revealing he is excited to head back to New Jersey to meet his new family member.

"I am on set here in Hawaii, but I just got the best news ever - my brother and his wife had their baby! I'm overjoyed," he smiled.

He captioned the Instagram post, "Congrats Kevin and Dani! We have another Jonas!! Can't wait to meet that beautiful baby girl very soon."

Kevin and Danielle have yet to comment on the news.

The couple wed in 2009 and welcomed its first child, daughter Alena, in February, 2014.

Kevin and his wife announced they were to become a family of four in April 2016, when they each took to Instagram and shared a photo of themselves in bed.

"Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2", they captioned the sweet image, which featured the mum-to-be snacking on Cheerios cereal, Girl Scout cookies and various other goodies, while Kevin sits beside her with his mouth agape, reading the popular pregnancy guide book What to Expect When You're Expecting.