Kendra Wilkinson to Star in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man

The announcement comes shortly after Kendra claimed she is currently at her sexual peak.

The former Playboy model said that since turning 30, she has never felt more erotically charged or confident when it comes to lovemaking, and her husband, retired NFL player Hank Baskett, is "loving it".

Kendra spilled: "As a 31-year-old woman, I'm at my sexual peak. It's just the way it is - it's natural.

"Hank is loving it. He's supportive of it. I'm kind of flirty with guys every now and then but he's like, 'You put me first and I'm good.'"

In 2014, the couple's relationship was rocked when transsexual woman Ava Sabrina London publicly claimed she and Hank had engaged in a sexual act whilst Kendra was eight months pregnant.

Hank, 34, vehemently denied the allegations and Kendra says their relationship is now healthier than ever before.

The 'Kendra on Top' star said: "We're different people than we were years ago.

"You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that's the challenge. Right now we're in the healthiest place we've ever been. It's all about each other.

"We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we're happy. When we went through out big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.

"Unfortunately it was a really rough situation but I'm a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best."