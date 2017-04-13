Kendall Jenner 'To Return to the Spotlight at Coachella'

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will also guest DJ at an event for 1 OAK, according to TMZ, which says her younger sister Kylie will attend both events, too.

Meanwhile, Kendall was reported to have been "devastated" by the controversy surrounding her Pepsi advert.

The model feared the situation could have tarnished her reputation forever, even though she was not involved with the message behind the commercial.

A source said: "This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with.

"Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face."

The insider also acknowledged that the drinks company had made a mistake in hiring the dark-haired beauty in the first place.

The source explained: "The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone.

"But they shouldn't have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this."