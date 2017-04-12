Kelly Rowland Wants a Second Boob Job

Kelly Rowland is planning to have a second boob job.

The 36-year-old beauty - who previously underwent plastic surgery in October 2007 - has admitted that once she gives birth to a sibling for her two-year-old son Titan, she will undergo the procedure once again.

Kelly shared: "I can't speak for everyone, but I know I'm going to see someone (wink, wink) after I have my second kid. In the meantime, I just tried to enjoy my ability to feed my baby!"

The former Destiny's Child star said her surgically-enhanced boobs started to look like "flapjacks" after she gave birth to her first child with husband Tim Witherspoon.

Writing in her new parenting guide 'Whoa, Baby!', Kelly explained: "All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying 'horrified') by the transformation of the boobs.