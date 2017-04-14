Katy Perry 'Starting Over' in 2017

An insider added: "She still communicates with Bloom. They are not on bad terms at all. They did have many things in common [and] had a great time together but they just weren't right for each other at this point in their life."

Katy has also decided to make a number of other changes to her life, including purchasing a new home.

The source told E! News: "She is in the process of purchasing new real estate that she been looking at for some time. [She also] has some new music projects that have been keeping her busy. She is surrounded by many creative people that have been great influences on her."

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she loves being in her 30s and has learned a lot of life lessons including that not everything has to "end in marriage".

She said: "It's a nice place to be. I love it! I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s; I'm so much more grounded. And I've learned a lot of lessons - patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn't have to end in marriage. That your education can start now.

"I blasted off on a rocket, holding on for dear life. But I had so much ambition and determination, and that's what kept me going. The rocket was riding me for a bit, but now I am riding the rocket."