Len Wiseman Files for Divorce to End Kate Beckinsale Marriage

The former couple has waived any right to spousal support, suggesting they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Beckinsale and Wiseman wed in 2004 and have no kids together. She has a daughter, Lily, from her past romance with Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

The couple's marriage started to crumble last year when Len was spotted out with model CJ Franco and Kate was spotted on the red carpet without her wedding ring.

Multiple sources revealed the Hollywood couple separated over the summer last year, but insisted there was "no drama" in the break up.

"They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there...," a source said. "They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart."

Another insider told Us magazine, "They tried to make it work, but they end up falling back into old habits and fighting."

Neither Kate nor Len or their representatives have commented on the split.