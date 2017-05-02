Javier Bardem Says Johnny Depp is a 'Gentleman'

Javier Bardem thinks Johnny Depp is a "gentleman".

The 48-year-old actor stars alongside Johnny in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' and Javier has admitted that during their time together on set, he grew very fond of Johnny, whose divorce from actress Amber Heard in 2016 came amid claims of domestic abuse.

Javier said: "With Johnny you can tell there is a very sensitive person there, a man who cares about people.

"That hasn't changed. Then there is the world outside the film studio, and I won't comment on these things because I don't know anything about them. But the Johnny I know is a gentleman."

The Academy Award-winning star observed that Johnny is extremely funny, as well as being a brilliant actor.