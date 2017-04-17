John Mayer's Self-Obsession

John Mayer is obsessed with himself.

The 'Free Fallin' hitmaker has confessed that he is "self-centered" but insists he doesn't think everything he does is great.

He said: "Well, like, I'm about myself, I'm self-centered, but I don't think everything I do is great. But I think about everything I do all of the time. More, all the time. All I do is think about what I do. Horrible, it's a horrible existence."

The 39-year-old singer credits music for helping to give him some sort of peace.

He added: "But then I'll go in the studio, and I'll come back and listen and I'll go, 'Oh, that is a great drumbeat. Listen to that guitar tone.