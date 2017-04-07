Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tribute to the Late Don Rickles

The dark-hard funny man idolised the 'Casino' star when he was a child, and loved watching the comic mock iconic actors and singers, including the late Frank Sinatra.

Jimmy continued: "I grew up in Las Vegas - so Don Rickles - even when I was a kid - was a very big deal. His name was on the marquee at the Sahara. Then you'd see him with Johnny Carson. Making fun of Johnny - making fun of [Frank] Sinatra."

And Jimmy feels "lucky" he had the chance to meet the star and has credited him as the "greatest talk show guest".

He said: "Sitting behind a desk while Don Rickles made fun of me. It was like being a real talk show host for a minute. "He was a funny guy, I know that's not a news flash.

"I was lucky to know him.

"He was probably the greatest talk show guest of all time."

And the Brooklyn-born writer and producer has shared his "love and condolences" to Don's grieving family and friends.

He said: "My love and condolences to Don's wife Barbara, his daughter Mindy - his stepdaughters - Bob Saget and John Stamos His main man Tony O - Paul Shefrin - There will never be another Don Rickles."