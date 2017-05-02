Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About His Son's Heart Operation

Jimmy Kimmel's newborn son's operation on his heart was "the longest three hours" of his life.

The 48-year-old American television presenter announced his wife, Molly McNearney, gave birth to their child William on April 21, but the tiny tot had to undergo an invasive procedure within a matter of hours after he was born because he had "two defects in his heart", which left the parents fearing the worse.

Speaking openly about his brood on Monday's (05.01.17) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the show's host - who also has daughters Katie, 25, Jane, two, and 23-year-old son Kevin - said: "On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain.