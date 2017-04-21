Jesy Nelson Turns to Music After Relationship Heartbreak

Jesy Nelson has turned to music to cope with her break-up from Chris Clark.

The 25-year-old singer recently split from the TV star and after returning from Little Mix's US tour this week, Jesy has been finding comfort in her love of music.

She said: "When you're sad you can listen to a song and it can make you feel so much better. I feel like music is magical."

Jesy's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock thinks Clean Bandit and Louisa Johnson's collaboration 'Tears' is the perfect tune for overcoming heartache, because it carries a "f**k men" message.

Leigh-Anne told the Daily Star newspaper: "Louisa Johnson's song 'Tears' is a good one, because it's basically saying: 'F**k men' really."