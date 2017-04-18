Jennifer Lopez Jets to Caribbean with Alex Rodriguez and Their children for Easter

A source said: "Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids. "They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property." Once the search was over, the group enjoyed a sit-down lunch together, before they relaxed and watched films inside the accommodation. Although the ''Shades of Blue' actress - who has her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony - has remained quiet on social media about her vacation, her beau has shared a string of pictures of him surrounded by children during the trip. Alex - who was born in New York to Dominican parents - shared a video of him looking at the landscape from the plane window on his Twitter account, which he captioned: "#homeland (sic)" alongside an emoji of the Dominican Republic flag. And he also shared a picture of him sitting on the sofa eating with the children, he wrote: "#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (: (sic)." Whilst another post read: "#happyeaster from all of us (: (sic)." Meanwhile, Alex - who has his children with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - recently described Jennifer as "an incredible mother" and "the smartest human being" he has ever met. Speaking previously about Jennifer, he said: "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

The 47-year-old singer is currently dating 41-year-old sportsman and the couple jetted off to the Caribbean with the 'On the Floor' hitmaker's nine-year-old twins Max and Emme and the former professional baseball player's two kids, Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, to enjoy the festivities.

According to E! News, the duo woke up early just to host an Easter egg hunt at the $10,000 per night luxury resort Casa De Campo Resort and Villas for the four children to enjoy and bond over.