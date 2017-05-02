Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple at this year's Met Gala.

The smitten pair - who have been dating since the beginning of the year - looked every inch in love as they graced the red carpet at the glamorous event, held in New York City, on Monday (05.01.17) night.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker may have had all eyes on her as she dazzled in her sheer blue floor-length Valentino gown, complete with an eye-catching train, but she made sure her "macho bello" was feeling the love as she cozied up to him and flashed a beaming smile.

Prior to arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 47-year-old singer took to her Instagram account as she made her way towards the event to share a selfie of herself and her beau from their car..