Jennifer Lawrence 'Heartbroken' by Clay Adler's Death

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly "heartbroken" by the death of Clay Adler.

The Academy Award-winning actress is said to have been good friends with the MTV reality star for years and has, therefore, been left distraught by the recent death of her pal, who sought fame in Hollywood before he apparently committed suicide last month aged 27.

A source said: "Clay brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and hearing that he took his own life really has made Jennifer feel heartbroken."

Clay, who starred in two seasons of 'Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County' and also had small roles in 'Make It or Break It' and the TV movie 'The Fish Tank', reportedly shot himself when he was out with friends in the desert on March 25.