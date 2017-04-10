Jennifer Aniston Isn't a Fan of Justin Theroux's Beard

He told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her. [But] now it's soft."

Meanwhile, Justin recently described Jennifer as his "ally" and revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.

He said: "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."

Justin said, too, he would be interested in working with his wife on a TV show, revealing he would love to write a series in which she could play a starring role.

He explained: "We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in.

"But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together."

Meanwhile, Justin's 'The Leftovers' co-star Carrie Coon recently joked that show creator Damon Lindelof is so jealous of the actor's good looks, he put the star through hell on set to get back at him.

She said: "Justin was put through more than anyone else -getting dunked, sliding around naked on bathroom floors, dying... I have this theory that Damon actually really hates him or is resentful of Justin for being attractive and so therefore writes heinous things for him to do. But you can't rattle him. He never complains, even when the conditions of the show are really challenging."