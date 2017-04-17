Janet Jackson to Release New Album About Motherhood

"She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album.

"Last year's incomplete 'Unbreakable World Tour' is being revamped to become the 'State Of The World Tour' and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals."

It comes after Wissam, 42 - who Janet wed in 2012 - penned an emotional message to the pop star amidst claims they have separated.

Alongside a black and white photo of the pop star, he wrote: "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x (sic)"

It comes after Janet took to her website on Saturday (15.04.17) to share the first picture of her newborn son.

She captioned it: "My baby and me after nap time."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Janet is focusing all her attention on Eissa following the split.

A source said: "Janet is ecstatic. She's so happy with her baby and that's all she is focused on."

The pair are said to be committed to co-parenting their son despite going their separate ways.

An insider shared at the time: "Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

"They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."