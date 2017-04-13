Idris Elba Was Egged by Racists

Idris Elba used to get eggs thrown at him because he is black.

The 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actor and his classmates were targeted by racists as they got on the bus outside their east London school.

He recalled: "My school, Trinity, was just off the Barking Road, which would take all the National Front supporters to the football at West Ham.

"They'd come past our school, and if we got on that bus on a game day... mate, if you were Indian or black you were getting it. Eggs thrown at you, the whole thing."

Idris - whose mother, Eve, is Ghanian and father, Winston, was from Sierra Leone - had never experienced "racial tension" growing up until his family moved from Hackney to the nearby Canning Town area of the capital.