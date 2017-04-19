Harry Styles Slept in Ben Winston's Attic for Two Years

"That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation. No one ever found out, really. Even when we went out for a meal, it's such a sweet family neighbourhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted."

During that period of time, Ben and has wife would stay awake at night to see who Harry would bring back home with him.

He explained: "That was always what we enjoyed, because we'd be in bed like an old couple. We'd have our spot cream on our faces and we'd be in our pajamas and the door would go off.

"The stairwell was right outside our door, so we'd wait to see if Harry was coming home alone or with people."

Harry insisted he was "always alone" because he was "scared of Meri".

But Ben remembers the situation slightly differently.

He said: "He wasn't always alone, but it was exciting seeing the array of A-listers that would come up and sleep in the attic. Or he'd come and lounge with us.

"We'd never discuss business. He would act as if he hadn't come back from playing to 80,000 people three nights in a row in Rio de Janeiro."