Harry Styles to Perform Second New Track on SNL

He told SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up': "I think it will be fun. I love Jimmy. He's a great guy. And I love that show. I was on it a couple times with [One Direction]. The crew and the cast, and everyone, is amazing, so I'm looking forward to getting back on the show.

"We don't get it here [in England], so I didn't grow up watching it. But I think as soon as you're in America or doing music, you kind of know that it's a big deal. So we're lucky enough to be on it while in the band, and I feel lucky to be going on again. I'm happy to be going back on there."

Harry also joked that he has "no idea" why he agreed to be suspended in the air from a helicopter for his debut solo video.

He said: "I have no idea. I have no idea why I agreed to it. I have no idea why people let me do it.

"I appreciate you thinking about safety concerns. I did a couple times. It was amazing. It was pretty great. It was a very ambitious shoot. I remember the first time we talked about the idea and I kind of thought it was a joke. It was pretty intense. I went pretty high."