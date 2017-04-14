Hannah Simone Pregnant and Married

Hannah Simone is pregnant and married.

The 'New Girl' actress is reportedly expecting her first child with actor and photographer Jesse Giddings and it has also been revealed that the pair secretly tied the knot in June 2016, Us Weekly reports.

Although Hannah, 36, and Jesse, 32, have never officially confirmed their relationship, they are believed to have been together since at least 2014.

And Jesse often posts gushing messages about the actress on Instagram, including in 2015 when he wrote: "Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know on 100 New Girl episodes shot this week!!! Here's to another [email protected] #Muse (sic)."