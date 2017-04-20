Gemma Arterton: A Female James Bond Would be Great

The actress said the roles she is offered have changed markedly over the years, especially as she's become more outspoken in her criticism of Hollywood.

She told Sky News: "I'm approached with projects that are much more female-centric because I've spoken out about it so much, which is a good thing.

"But I don't necessarily look for these kind of feminist messages or anything like that, but it's always quite nice when there's a message in there.

"The future projects I have are all kind-of about women that are great, or not great, they're idiotic, or silly, they're just about women so that's a good thing."

By contrast, Gemma was less sure of herself during her first few years in the movie business and her uncertainty led her to accept a series of regrettable jobs.

Gemma - who made her film debut in 'St Trinian's' in 2007 - shared: "I was very young when I started and then a series of events happened to me and I thought, 'Oh no, actually this is what I want to say - and I think that's how it's kind of progressed for me.'"