Gemma Arterton Didn't Plan to Become a Film Star

Gemma - who made her film debut in 'St Trinian's' in 2007 - admits she doesn't know what she would have done if her acting career hadn't worked out.

She told the Irish Times newspaper: "I'm a coaster. If it hadn't worked I'd have found something else to do. It's so precarious. Things fall apart. It's mad. It's not a job for anybody who wants to plan."

Meanwhile, Gemma recently admitted she has been offered different types of roles ever since she started to voice her dislike of big-budget Hollywood movies.

She explained: "I'm approached with projects that are much more female-centric because I've spoken out about it so much, which is a good thing.

"But I don't necessarily look for these kind of feminist messages or anything like that, but it's always quite nice when there's a message in there.

"The future projects I have are all kind-of about women that are great, or not great, they're idiotic, or silly, they're just about women so that's a good thing."