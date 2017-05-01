Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Missed Out on First Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski almost got turned away for her first photoshoot.

The 25-year-old actress was all set to appear on the cover of erotica magazine Treats! in 2012, but nearly lost the modelling gig for looking "scruffy".

The magazine's editor Steve Shaw has revealed he was told to tell the 'Gone Girl' star she was being dropped.

However, as soon as she bared herself naked they instantly changed their minds as they felt she looked like "Kate Moss but with a body".

He told The Sun newspaper: "We just were blown away by this beautiful body. I've never seen anything like her in my life. She's like Kate Moss but with a body.