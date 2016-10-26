Birthday Girl Ciara Confirms She's Pregnant

Alongside a black and white picture of her and Russell cuddling, Ciara wrote: "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give..."

She concluded the message with several baby related emojis.

The Goodies star had sparked rumors she might be expecting by sporting baggy clothes over the past few weeks - a sharp contrast to her usual figure-hugging ensembles.

Ciara employed similar fashion tactics three years ago, when she fell pregnant with her son Future Zahir with her ex-fiance, rapper Future. She only confirmed her baby news three months later, in January, 2014.

At the time, she admitted, "I kind of want to take the theme that 'baggy is the new sexy'. I don't know, I just want to be comfortable. When I can't wear heels anymore, I won't wear heels. I'll be putting on my Jordans (sneakers). My Jordans and my Uggs (sheepskin boots) will be my best friends, but it's all about being comfortable."

Ciara and Russell made no secret of their desire to extend their family together, but Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell insisted in July (2016) that they were in no rush to get started.

"Down the road, I would obviously (want kids)," he told E! News. "She does too and hopefully, God willing, as long as they're healthy, that's what we pray for and whether it's a boy or girl, who knows but we've got some time for that... She's making her music right now and I'm playing my sports and hosting shows so we're pretty busy."