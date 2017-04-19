Caitlyn Jenner Caught on Kids' Camera Before Transition

"I went into Kylie's room to check myself out because it had a full-length mirror."

But Caitlyn didn't realise Kylie and Kendall had set their computer camera on in an attempt by one sister to catch the other stealing clothing from them, and it inadvertently recorded her checking herself out.

"Mercifully", the 'I Am Cait' star was relieved to find her daughters didn't really understand what they'd seen.

She added: "Later that night I heard them running to their mother yelling, 'Oh my God, what's on the computer screen?!'

"They were mercifully too young to understand."

Meanwhile, Kendall recently recalled how she inadvertently stumbled across her father wearing women's clothes in the middle of the night when she wanted a glass of water.

Recalling what happened, she said: "My heart dropped. That's when she would dress as herself, at four in the morning, before we would get up. So that was like, 'Whoa,' for a second."

And the 21-year-old model admits there were times when she thought her father was cheating on Kris because of the level of secrecy.

She added: "It was like an investigation for a really long time. We would find little things and think, 'This isn't normal.' For a minute, we were like, 'OK, is he cheating?' And then we'd say, 'I don't think so.'"