Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Baby Name Revealed

The insider said: "Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid - there will be a few more after this one. Both families are very happy."

Bradley, 42 and Irina, 31, started dating in 2015 and her pregnancy was revealed last year, when she showcased a small baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The gorgeous model has previously spoken of her desire to start a family, calling it the "most important thing on this earth".

Speaking last year, she shared: "I think family is the reason why we are here. I love my job and it's very important to me. I really enjoy what I'm doing but it's not the most important thing in my life - family is, friends, people who I love. My father was married to my mother for more than 20 years and, yes, definitely one day I want to have a family because that is the most important thing on this earth.

"I don't think there is a perfect time. I think it's more important to have the right person by your side. My sister had her baby when she was 22, and for her that was the perfect time. I will be 31 in January, so maybe soon it will be my perfect time. I don't know - time will tell."