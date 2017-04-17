Beyonce's Holiday Getaway

A source said: "Beyonce and Jay Z are actively hunting for a house, something they can settle in for the next decade or so, and Petra's place seems to be very appealing to them.

"They were shown around two weeks ago and are thinking about whether it works for them. They know with their expanding brood it's time to get serious about laying some roots, and having a statement pad in Hollywood is at the top of their list. They loved the space and the size, they just need to work out if it's the right fit for the future. They said they want to get a good deal though, so they were keen on getting the price down."

And Beyonce's daughter can't wait to be a big sister.

A source shared: "Blue is so excited to be a big sister! They are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for."

Beyonce announced her pregnancy with a post on Instagram.

Displaying her baby bump, the 'Formation' hitmaker wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)"