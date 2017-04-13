Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Kristen Stewart

The confession comes shortly after Bella hit out at people who send her nasty messages over social media.

The teenage star admitted she has been really offended by some comments, especially when they are based on inaccurate speculation.

She said: "People think it doesn't hurt but let me tell you, it does hurt!

"It doesn't feel good to read this s**t about yourself online even when you know it's not true. That's always the worst part, when it's not true. If it's true, you're kind of just like, 'OK, you're calling me out. This is true.'"

In fact, Bella even received death threats after she split from Tyler Posey last year and was subsequently romantically linked to Charlie Puth.

She said: "I went through a break-up and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true.

"I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes."