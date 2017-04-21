Bella Hadid Says Gigi Is Her 'Best Friend'

Bella Hadid's sister Gigi is her "best friend".

The 20-year-old model has followed Gigi, 21, into the fashion industry and Bella admits to relying on her sibling for guidance with her own career.

She told MailOnline: "Gigi is my best friend and I love her to death.

"She's been through everything I'm going through now because she's been in the business longer.

"If I'm sad I'll call her and she always makes me happy again. She's the best, I love her."

The Hadid sisters have historically had markedly different tastes in fashion, but Bella has revealed they've increasing started to swap outfits in recent years.