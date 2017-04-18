Anne Hathaway Nearly Kills Son on Jungle Gym

"I pulled my skirt around me and I put Johnny there and we are going down the slide and now the moms are watching.

"But what I hadn't thought about was physics. So we just go around the corner and instead of slowing down like the other kids we speed up."

And the 'Les Miserables' actress was feeling "self-conscious" as the slide got faster and faster because she knew she had an audience.

She added: "It starts to go so fast and all the moms are watching and I'm so self-conscious.

"As it speeds up my thoughts slow down and I just look ahead and I get very serious and very focused and just think 'I must stick this landing'."

Anne, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, panicked in the moment but now laughs about what happened.

She said: "You know when you almost killed your child but you didn't. In the inside you're like 'Everything's OK. Walk it off, walk it off'.

"Then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever."