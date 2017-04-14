Angelina Jolie Splashes Out on 25m Mansion

Brad and Angelina previously shared a palatial home together in Los Feliz, but Angelina moved out after they split up.

The 'Maleficent' star filed for divorce from her husband - whom she had been in a relationship with since 2004, and married to since 2014 - on September 19, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Earlier this year, Brad, 52 and Angelina - who have children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twin Knox and Vivienne - reached an agreement to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.

They announced in a statement: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

The former couple owned a huge portfolio of property together, including a mansion in New Orleans, which they sold in October and their French estate Chateau Miraval, where they tied the knot.