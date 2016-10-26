Amber Tamblyn: Baby on the Way!

In the article, which was published on Wednesday (October 26), Amber wrote, "Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into."

As a mother-to-be, the 33-year-old admits she worries about how she will be able to "protect" her daughter from the way "women are seen", unless serious changes are made in attitudes.

"I've been thinking about motherhood a lot lately," she added. "What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one. I am very lucky to be surrounded by strong mothers, from my own mom to some of my best friends - those who are raising young women to accept themselves and those who are raising young men to accept women."

Amber goes on to explain why Hillary Clinton's bid to become the first female U.S. president is so important as she mails in her ballot ahead of the November 8th election.

She continued, "After I'm done writing this, I'll go back to my desk and fill out my absentee ballot. I'll be voting for more than just a woman; I'll be voting for a revolutionary idea."

Taking a jab at Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump, she concluded, "I'll be voting for a future for my daughter where conversations about our bodies and our lives are broader than what value they have for men. A future where being a mother is less about warning our daughters about our sons and is instead lifting them up to their greatest potential. A future where my girl will someday say, 'Donald who?' and think nothing is revolutionary about a woman becoming President. A future where she can't even believe that was ever even a thing."

Amber made her feelings about Trump clear in a blunt Facebook message earlier this month, when she went public with her own experience of sexual assault in response to the lewd comments scandal surrounding the real estate mogul and reality star.

Tamblyn, who wed Arrested Development star Cross in 2012, won't be the only new mum in her group of friends - her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star and best pal Blake Lively recently welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, while their castmate Alexis Bledel secretly became a mom last year.